This bluetooth speaker makes it easier to stay distraction free

Transcript: Ck11 offers crystal clear audio for distraction-free driving. It connects to Siri or Google Assistant and allows you to receive or send text messages, calls, or driving directions via voice commands. The device is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled phones. Its rechargeable battery delivers up to 22 hours of talk time. The price is currently $29.99 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
