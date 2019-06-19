First reported by CarsDirect and later confirmed with Cadillac, the CT6 order book will see some changes for 2020. The luxurious American sedan is losing trims and losing engines but gaining standard equipment.
For the 2020 model year, Cadillac is distilling the CT6's seven different trims down to three: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum, all three of which have new standard features.
The Luxury trim gets the Driver Awareness and Convenience Package. Premium Luxury benefits the most with Super Cruise, the Rear Seat Package, the Comfort and Tech Package, and the 34-speaker Bose Panaray Sound System. The Platinum gets new unique 20-inch wheels, and the V-Series (considered a different model) gets the Driver Assist Package.
As we've previously reported, Cadillac will also be reducing the number of available engine options. The 2.0-liter turbo engine has already been dropped, and the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 is next. For 2020, the CT6 will only offer the choice of the 3.6-liter V6 on Luxury and Premium Luxury trims and the 4.2-liter, twin-turbocharged "Blackwing" V8. All models and trims come standard with all-wheel drive.
Cadillac has also confirmed pricing to Autoblog. Including destination charges, the Luxury model would start at $59,990, the Premium Luxury would start at $75,490, the Platinum will start at $97,490, and the V-Series will start at $95,890. Overall, prices go up due to the removal of the 2.0-liter model and more standard equipment, though the cheapest model on the configurator right now is $63,590. On the high end, the 2019 CT6 Platinum with the twin-turbocharged engine starts at $87,790.
We'll update when this all goes official.
For the 2020 model year, Cadillac is distilling the CT6's seven different trims down to three: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum, all three of which have new standard features.
The Luxury trim gets the Driver Awareness and Convenience Package. Premium Luxury benefits the most with Super Cruise, the Rear Seat Package, the Comfort and Tech Package, and the 34-speaker Bose Panaray Sound System. The Platinum gets new unique 20-inch wheels, and the V-Series (considered a different model) gets the Driver Assist Package.
As we've previously reported, Cadillac will also be reducing the number of available engine options. The 2.0-liter turbo engine has already been dropped, and the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 is next. For 2020, the CT6 will only offer the choice of the 3.6-liter V6 on Luxury and Premium Luxury trims and the 4.2-liter, twin-turbocharged "Blackwing" V8. All models and trims come standard with all-wheel drive.
Cadillac has also confirmed pricing to Autoblog. Including destination charges, the Luxury model would start at $59,990, the Premium Luxury would start at $75,490, the Platinum will start at $97,490, and the V-Series will start at $95,890. Overall, prices go up due to the removal of the 2.0-liter model and more standard equipment, though the cheapest model on the configurator right now is $63,590. On the high end, the 2019 CT6 Platinum with the twin-turbocharged engine starts at $87,790.
We'll update when this all goes official.