2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 — more powerful than the Corvette ZR1

Five months. It's been five months since Ford finally showed us the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The company told us all about the engine's construction, the dual-clutch transmission, its extreme aerodynamics and even sold off the rights to the first one. And yet it took five months for us to finally learn how much horsepower and torque it makes. Put another way, can you imagine if Dodge made us wait an extra five months after the Demon was revealed for final output? But we finally have the numbers, and here they are:
760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque.
That's a lot of power that puts it ahead of a lot of serious competitors. That's 110 more horsepower than the Chevy Camaro ZL1; 53 more horsepower than a Dodge Challenger Hellcat; and even 5 more horsepower than the Chevy Corvette ZR1. Even against exotic cars it's impressive, with 70 more horsepower than a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 50 more than a Ferrari F8 Tributo, and 1 more than the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. But, as Mopar fans already know, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye's 797 horsepower and the Demon's 840 horsepower still surpass the new Shelby.
Of course, as we've covered previously, the Shelby isn't just about horsepower. Its dual-clutch transmission shifts gears in under 100 milliseconds. Its aerodynamics can produce up to 550 pounds of downforce. It even has huge 16.5-inch brake rotors and available carbon fiber wheels.
Besides how the Shelby is to drive, there's really only one big mystery left: How much will it cost? But now that we finally have engine output, pricing should be close behind.
