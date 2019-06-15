Bologna airport has a Lamborghini Huracán taxi car

It's official. Bologna, Italy, has the best welcome sign of all time. It's striped across a Lamborghini Huracán at Aeroporto Marconi di Bologna. Better yet, the Lambo is an in-use tarmac taxi vehicle that gets planes where they need to go. It even has a light bar!
Lamborghini took to social media this week to show off its newest design, a Huracán RWD airport car, and it's not just for show. In addition to the welcome note, it also has "FOLLOW ME" largely printed across its doors. Designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini, this car guides planes around the airport before and after takeoff and landing. It's certainly easy to follow, as a supercar already stands out, even before its race-inspired yellow checkered livery.
The pairing makes sense. Lamborghinis have long been known to take design inspiration from planes, and the Lamborghini is located just outside Bologna. The company also already has a display space with a Lamborghini Urus and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in the airport. It's also not the only Huracán we've seen with a light bar.
Like many one-off Lamborghinis, this Huracán is not for sale.
Lamborghini took to social media this week to show off its newest design, a Huracán RWD airport car, and it's not just for show. In addition to the welcome note, it also has "FOLLOW ME" largely printed across its doors. Designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini, this car guides planes around the airport before and after takeoff and landing. It's certainly easy to follow, as a supercar already stands out, even before its race-inspired yellow checkered livery.
The pairing makes sense. Lamborghinis have long been known to take design inspiration from planes, and the Lamborghini is located just outside Bologna. The company also already has a display space with a Lamborghini Urus and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in the airport. It's also not the only Huracán we've seen with a light bar.
Like many one-off Lamborghinis, this Huracán is not for sale.