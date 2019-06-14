Idris Elba and Ken Block are making a new type of stunt car show

Idris Elba and Ken Block are joining forces to launch a different type of car show . Simply titled, Elba vs. Block, it will be available exclusively on a brand-new subscription platform called Quibi, which focuses on short videos rather than long episodes. Each episode will see the two battle each other in wild car stunts.Quibi stands for "quick bites," and it hasn't even launched yet. It's so young that its social media doesn't have any posts. The website describes it as such: "Something cool is coming from Hollywood and Silicon Valley — quick bites of captivating entertainment, created for mobile by the best talent, designed to fit perfectly into any moment of your day."According to Deadline , Quibi has already raised $1 billion and plans to launch in spring of next year with a monthly fee of $4.99 per month with ads. It will only be available on mobile platforms, and it will drop videos of about seven to 10 minutes in length.In a separate article, Deadline details "Elba vs. Block" as having eight episodes, each of which will feature head-to-head stunts. Created in collaboration with Workerbee TV and Elba's Green Door Pictures, the show will be shot in London's Docklands and Ibiza, Spain, and will include events called the Wall of Death, the Car Tightrope, and the Flaming Obstacle Course.

"Ken is my driving hero," Elba told Deadline. "I've never worked with a driver as skilled as him so I'm a little intimidated by his talent. I love challenges, I love speed, and I'm a 'wheel man,' so let's see how this plays out."



It's somewhat of a random pairing, but the two find common ground in cars. Block, as y'all most likely know, is a supremely skilled driver and drifting pioneer with his Hoonigan content and Gymkhana franchise. Elba has done work with Jaguar, is starring in the upcoming "The Fast and the Furious" movie "Hobbs & Shaw," and has hosted his own car show, "King of Speed," which was also done with Workerbee TV.



The series seems like a blend of Elba's and Block's strengths. Block knows the internet and social video space as well as anybody. He launches his own videos on YouTube and he owes much of his fame to viral content. Pairing this with Elba's high-level film and TV experience could result in a pretty fun watch.



There is no official trailer or launch date yet, but we expect it to arrive some time next year.