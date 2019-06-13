This 2-in-1 jet ski and boat will make you wish you were rich

Yo dawg, we heard you like watercrafts...

Jun 13th 2019 at 7:30PM
Transcript: 2-in-1 jet ski and boat. This French company builds watercrafts that are powered by jet skies. SEALVER is a watercraft that can attach to a jet ski. The modular design combines the two watercrafts into a single unit. A groove in the back of the boat fits sea-doo and Yamaha jet skies. Once attached, the boat uses the jet ski engine for propulsion.
