We talk you through our midsize truck testing | Autoblog Podcast #584

In this special Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein, Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Road Test Editor Reese Counts. Together, they test four great midsize pickup trucks: the hot-selling Toyota Tacoma, the popular Chevy Colorado, the new-for-U.S. Ford Ranger and the all-new Jeep Gladiator.
They not only tested them on the road, but they put them through more grueling paces off-road in Northern Michigan. The editors rated each truck based on static figures like performance, capacities and fuel economy, and on their own impressions of how well each truck performed in various driving conditions. Then they crunched the numbers to crown the king in this midsize set, and discussed the results.
Join us for this midsize pickup shootout in this special podcast episode. Dive deeper into the experience and the results in this written comparison, and be sure to check out the video from the test at the bottom of this page. We'll return next week with our regular Autoblog Podcast.
Autoblog Podcast #584
Related Video:
They not only tested them on the road, but they put them through more grueling paces off-road in Northern Michigan. The editors rated each truck based on static figures like performance, capacities and fuel economy, and on their own impressions of how well each truck performed in various driving conditions. Then they crunched the numbers to crown the king in this midsize set, and discussed the results.
Join us for this midsize pickup shootout in this special podcast episode. Dive deeper into the experience and the results in this written comparison, and be sure to check out the video from the test at the bottom of this page. We'll return next week with our regular Autoblog Podcast.
Autoblog Podcast #584
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
The Trucks
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: