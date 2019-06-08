This new technology lets you cruise the seas without the sickness

The hydraulic suspension system keeps your ride smooth

Jun 8th 2019 at 3:00PM
Transcript: Cruise the seas without the sickness. This boat uses suspension technology for "smooth sailing." Nauti-Craft designed this "passive reactive interlinked hydraulic system." The system separates the hull from the deck and superstructure. Which improves ride comfort by lessening the impact from slamming and jarring motions. It also stops the boat from rolling, which can cause sea sickness. Nauti-Craft is currently working on another prototype. The new prototype uses 4 hydraulic suspenders for a much smoother ride.
