Bentley unveils Rhys Millen's Pikes Peak Continental GT for record attempt

At the end of it all, Rhys Millen might end up owning every Pikes Peak car record that exists. He's time-trialed the perilous mountain road in several wildly different types of vehicles, such as a Hyundai Genesis coupe racecar, the Hyundai RMR PM580-T, the Drive eO PP01 electric racecar, and a Bentley Bentayga. For 2019, Millen's at it again, and he's sticking with his new team at Bentley. On June 30, Millen will gun for the production car record time in a Continental GT.
That Millen will drive a Continental GT is not exactly breaking news, as it was first announced in March. However, this is the first time Bentley has shown off the Continental GT's attention-catching Pikes Peak outfit. A matte bright green covers most of the car, with a geometric mountain range crawling up the midsection through the rear. In addition to sponsor stickers from Mobil 1 and Gran Turismo, the GT also wears No. 100 as a nod to the company's 100th anniversary.
Millen will try to push the Continental GT from 9,300 feet above sea level to 14,100 feet faster than 10:26.9, the hill climb record for a production car. He'll be working against the GT's 5,985-pound gross vehicle weight, but that shouldn't be a problem with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 under the hood.
The Continental GT, which will race stock aside from safety equipment, is rated at 626 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 664 lb-ft of torque at 1,350 rpm. It comes from the dealership claiming a 0-to-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a 207-mph top speed. An active all-wheel-drive system and Bentley Dynamic Ride should help Millen keep the car under control during turn after turn after turn up the mountain.
If Millen succeeds, it would be a huge victory for Bentley, which would then own the production SUV and car records. Rolls-Royce can't do that.
