Somebody sideswiped Tracy Morgan's Bugatti Veyron right after he bought it

Nearly five years to the date after he was seriously injured from a Walmart truck crash, Morgan was forced to file another police report for a wreck. This time, however, it occurred at low speeds in New York City and was much less serious. The accident took place in Hell's Kitchen and occurred just 15 minutes after Morgan bought the used 2012 Bugatti Veyron at Manhattan Motorcars, according to TMZ. His response was expectedly filled with anger:
Morgan is seen slapping the window of the CR-V and yelling, "B****, get out the car!" Once he cooled down, he tweeted that he was "totally fine."
Video from the scene shows Morgan banging on the other car's window and complaining he'd just bought his new Bugatti (📹: itsfraufrau via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/qtgCUmDF1U— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 4, 2019
The reports do not specify exactly who was at fault, but the photos show the CR-V angled into Morgan's supercar. The Veyron took most of the damage on its driver-side front quarter panel.
Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all.— Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019
Because the sale was so fresh, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport is still listed on the Manhattan Motorcars website. The Pearl-over-Cognac Veyron had only 1,679 miles on it at the time of purchase, and it was listed for $1,890,000. We're not sure if that value will go up because it was owned by Morgan or down because it's now been involved in an accident.