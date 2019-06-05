Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake is a yellow tease

We have good news and bad news. First, the good: Mercedes-AMG has just introduced the CLA 35 Shooting Brake. The specs sound good, and the design looks great. It has the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque as the regular CLA 35, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that sends all that power to all four wheels. It'll hit 62 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds and carry on to a top speed limited to 155 mph. And it's yellow.
Looking beyond the scorching paint, there's a lot to like about the CLA 35 Shooting Brake's design. Mercedes humorously says it has "a big mouth and a lot behind it." In profile, the wagon's lines mimic other CLA models up to the B-pillar. That's where the real fun begins, because instead of a swoopy fastback design like its four-door sibling, the roofline extends further back to provide more space inside for cargo, and, we'd guess, the heads of rear-seat passengers, too.
The bad news, as you've probably already figured out yourself, is that unless Mercedes makes some sort of shock announcement, the CLA 35 Shooting Brake won't come to the United States, yellow or otherwise. Mercedes says it designed the sporty wagon as "an attractive alternative for young customers who lead an active life with various leisure activities." We're pretty sure there are some of those types here in the States, but of course, they're all buying crossovers, which is why we're sure to get the GLA in full performance guise instead.
Oh well, at least we have the pretty yellow pictures.
