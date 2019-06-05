Michigan police auctioning abandoned 1969 Plymouth GTX convertible

For the next two weeks, Leelanau County Sheriff's Office will be temporarily known as LC Sotheby's, Michigan's new premium auction house. Up for sale in the northwest Michigan county is a muscle car collector's dream, an abandoned low-mileage 1969 Plymouth GTX convertible. Bidding is open through June 18.



Just like on an episode of "Storage Wars," the Leelanau sheriff recently came across an absolute gem that was tucked away in abandoned private storage unit near Traverse City, Michigan. When authorities searched the VIN for an owner, nothing came up, so now the vehicle is going to auction.



The beautiful abandoned muscle car appears to be in great shape. The paint looks well-kept (one of the images shows a cover, but it is unclear if it had been used on the car), and the interior looks extremely clean and lightly used. According to The Detroit News, it has less than indicated 21,000 miles on it. Because the battery is missing, however, Leelanau County specifies that it is unsure of the working condition of the engine.



After a viewing day on June 4, the GTX officially went up for auction today, June 5, on legacy.mitn.info. It hasn't even been a full day into the sale, and the car already has 32 bids (as of this writing). Thus far, the top bid is $31,300, but the auction is open until June 18. The Plymouth likely won't fetch the type of numbers seen on a Bring a Trailer listing, but it should catch a fair amount of coin. We'll update when the vehicle is sold.