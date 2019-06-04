Get fit while checking your email with this standing desk

Transcript: The Flexispot V9U is a standing desk and exercise bike. It offers you a way to be active without leaving your desk. The bike stays in place with auto-locking casters. It also has whisper-quiet pedaling so you don't disturb your co-workers. Features include a height-adjustable seat and 8 resistance levels. It's currently $399 on Amazon.
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
