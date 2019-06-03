'Ford v. Ferrari' trailer promises great cars, fast driving, intense emotion

The first trailer for the "Ford v. Ferrari" film starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale has just been released, and you can check it out at the top of the post. From the looks of it, it's going to be a must-see for car enthusiasts simply for the chance to watch all variety of GT40s and other race cars driven in fury. And of course there will be all the background car eye candy, too.
As far as movies go, there's reason to be excited, too. The trailer notes the film is directed by James Mangold, who directed the critically acclaimed movies "Walk the Line" and, more recently, "Logan." It's also very clearly focused on Carroll Shelby and racing driver Ken Miles, which should help keep the movie focused and give it an emotional center that a pure documentary could lack. Though as we've previously mentioned, we're a little worried about the potential for accuracy getting lost in favor of spicing up the story.
Still, we'll probably be able to forgive a lot simply for a fun, fast trip back to the world of 1960s racing. Check out the trailer above to see for yourself.
