This digital tire pressure gauge is less than $10 on Amazon

Transcript: This Amazon best seller is a great tool to add to your glove box. The AstroAI digital tire pressure gauge will help you keep the right tire pressure. Maintaining proper tire pressure can help extend tire life. Its Illuminated nozzle and a backlit LCD display aid visibility in dimly lit areas. It also features easy-to-read digits and automatically shuts off in 30-40 seconds to save the power. The price is currently $8.99 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.