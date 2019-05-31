Electric Mini tows a Boeing 777 airplane, because why not?

Car manufacturers seem to love hitching up to massive planes. Even Mini is getting onboard with the trend, and it's using a camouflaged version of the electric Mini on its way. Now, we saw the Mini Cooper S E completely uncovered a few days ago in spy photos, so make sure to check those out to see what the car will really look like. If it's the plane pulling you're after, watch the video above.
Mini collaborated with Lufthansa on this one. The airliner provided a Boeing 777F freight aircraft for the stunt. That airplane has an unladen weight of approximately 150 tons, or just about 300,000 pounds. Needless to say, it's safely over whatever towing rating Mini is going to give its electric car. This Mini doesn't pull the airplane far, but it's enough to prove the brand's point: Electric equals lots of torque.
Like we mentioned before, others have pulled off a similar stunt. A few notable examples include the Toyota Tundra towing the space shuttle for 12 miles, Porsche hauling an Airbus 380 with various Cayennes and then a Tesla Model X pulling a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Model X is most like Mini's stunt, since it's also an electric vehicle. We'll note that the airplane towed by the Mini is also far lighter than that towed by the Tesla. Still, to have enough torque and traction to move a 300,000-pound airplane is impressive, and if nothing else, it's entertaining to watch. Reports have indicated that the new electric Mini will share the BMW i3's powertrain and battery pack, so that means it may have required only 168 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque to pull this off.
