eBay Find | 1994 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with just 28,000 miles

We love cool, old trucks here at Autoblog, and this one fits the bill. Ford made a couple generations of the SVT Lightning pickup truck, and this one happens to be the first. We tend to hear more about the second-gen Lightning truck due to it being newer, but this one paved the way.
The specific truck we're looking at here is a 1994 F-150 SVT Lightning, and it's billed as being a one-owner truck with only 28,430 miles on the clock. With miles that low, this old performance pickup was rarely driven. All the pictures show us that it has clearly been taken care of, and is in great shape for its age [just like certain Autoblog editors —Ed.].
There's a lot to love about the OG Lightning. It has a different front fascia from all the other F-150s that looks properly retro and sporty. All the "Lightning" decals and emblems make our eyes light up, and then there's that engine. Ford engineered a high-output version of its 5.8-liter V8 that had 8.8:1 compression. Power isn't crazy, but at 240 horsepower and 340 pound-feet of torque, it was good for a 0-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds. Top speed is an electronically limited 110 mph. A lot of new F-150s could outrun it today, but that was a fast pickup truck in the 1990s — Ford produced the Lightning in the 1993-1995 model years. Unfortunately, the hot engine was only mated to a four-speed automatic transmission, with no manual option.
This truck had much better handling than your typical F-150, too. It was lowered 2.5 inches from stock and featured one-inch front and rear anti-roll bars. The owner of the truck for sale says there are a few bolt-on modifications, but the truck looks close to stock and really does look the business.
