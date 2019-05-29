NASA’s electric vehicle reimagines on-road maneuverability

All 4 wheels are completely independent from each other

May 29th 2019 at 5:45PM
Transcript: NASA's electric car. This vehicle reimagines on-road maneuverability. Modular Robotic Vehicle (MRV) is a battery-powered vehicle from NASA. Designed at NASA's Johnson Space Center. MRV is electric and driven by a wire system. It's able to maneuver through busy urban environments or large resort areas. It has 190 ft-lb of torque and a top speed of 40 mph. MRV is driven by 4 independent wheels with 180 degrees of steering. It's easy to park by driving sideways. MRV can also be operated by remote control.
