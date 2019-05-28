Opel reimagines the A-Team van as the O-Team Zafira Life

When you think of famous vans, odds are this one comes to mind: The "A-Team's" black and red GMC Vandura. So when Opel decided it wanted to make a standout custom version of its latest Zafira Life van, it's not surprising the company took its inspiration from the TV-star car. And its official name is the O-Team Zafira Life van.
On the outside, the connection is obvious. It has more aggressive bodywork, a push bar in front of the bumper, vinyl over the windows to simulate a panel van design, and a giant rear wing. The paint scheme is very similar, too, with a big stripe running down the side. But the colors have been changed to white over a dark blue, and a neon green stripe. The rear wing is also a more modern piece, with the wing suspended on inboard aluminum towers rather than being molded into the body. The interior continues the color theme with black leather and Alcantara seats with neon green stitching and accents. The driver and front passenger are treated to the better-bolstered sport seats from the Insignia GSi, which are also found in the U.S.-market Buick Regal GS.
Under the skin, "A-Team" fans will be disappointed to hear that it lacks both a V8 and rear-wheel drive. Instead, it has a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel inline-four with an eight-speed automatic sending power to the front wheels. And if you're really missing the V8 rumble, Opel added speakers that play V8 noises. In the little diesel engine's favor is the fact it makes more power and torque than the TV van's 5.7-liter V8. It makes 174 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque versus the 160 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque reported in GM Heritage Center documentation on mid-1980s GMC and Chevy vans.
Opel also fitted the O-Team Zafira Life with air suspension for a lower ride height. The front brakes have been upgraded with four-piston Brembo calipers and 11-inch rotors. All four corners get 20-inch BBS wheels in a matching neon green color.
While Opel won't be selling these vans itself, the company did point out that all the modifications done to the van are fully street legal in Germany. As such, it's clear Opel is trying to show that the Zafira Life can be more than just a practical shuttle, and can actually be customized and sporty.
