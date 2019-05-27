This remote-controlled beach cleaning mini tank will blow your mind

It can also be used to tow loads up to 2,200 lbs

May 27th 2019 at 6:00PM
Transcript: A remote-controlled Rumba for the beach. Solarino from Dronyx is a tracked robot designed to clean up sandy beaches. Powered by a 3 hour jel battery and solar panels. Solarino is operated with a remote control. The electric bot includes a removable rake that scoops and discards debris. Solarino is made from two components the Xbot robot and the rake system. Xbot can be used to tow up to 2,200 lbs when the rake system is not attached.
