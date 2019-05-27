2018 Honda Ridgeline Longterm Review | Gone but not forgotten





Road Test Editor Reese Counts: Like everyone else, I'm going to miss the Ridgeline. It is the perfect truck for me. I'm not really into offroading, I don't have a boat or car to tow, rarely haul anything larger than some mulch or a pair of bicycles, and I don't need more space in the backseat. It's just me, my wife and two dogs. I don't really care that it's a bit milquetoast. So are most other trucks short of a Colorado ZR2, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro or



I've seriously looked into replacing my wife's



Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: The Honda Ridgeline has a heck of a lot going for it. I love its engine, it has all kinds of clever storage options, and it's super comfortable. It's absolutely the truck that people who think they need a truck should get. It gives you that outdoor storage versatility while still being comfortable and refined.



But for all its cleverness, I never fell in love with it, and I think it's because nothing, except occasionally the engine, got my heart racing. It pretty much looks like a Pilot with the back roof chopped off, meaning it's only a little more interesting-looking than that minivan-esque crossover. It could really use a dash of the Passport's style. Inside, the Ridgeline prioritizes ergonomics over design, which is fine, but not fun. And the ergonomics were undermined by the awful fully-touch-sensitive infotainment system that's slowly being phased out across the Honda line.



The driving experience was clearly aimed at being serene and comfortable, too, with super soft suspension and a slushy automatic. That's fine, but it doesn't necessarily make you want to rush down to the garage to take it on a trip. It also lacks the off-road capability of more traditional trucks, so it doesn't have that fall back on.



Keep in mind, though, these are the gripes of a car enthusiast. For the average person, the Ridgeline is a fantastic vehicle that's extremely practical and comfortable. I just wish it had a little more to offer less practical people.



Assistant Editor, Zac Palmer: I definitely fall on the "love it" side of our longterm Honda Ridgeline, and am sad to see it go. It's the pickup truck for somebody who doesn't really want a truck, but appreciates the capability it provides on occasion.



Its novel swinging tailgate proved undeniably useful, and every other truck maker needs to figure out how to integrate the underbed storage trunk. I used it on many occasions, and it's way better than dealing with your stuff sliding all around in the back seat/floor area.



Road trips were a cinch due to how comfortable it is on the highway. Where other trucks might ask more of you, the Ridgeline is a relaxing road companion that makes the miles melt away. Those aren't words I thought I'd ever write about a truck, but it's undeniably true in this one.



My annoyances were similar to those of others. Its dated infotainment system combined with the lack of a volume knob in favor of a touch capacitive slider never failed to irritate. Then there's the looks problem. I don't necessarily care for the front end, and neither do hardcore truck folks. Honda needs to come up with a bold design for the next Ridgeline, but keep the same drive character. It might actually bring in a lot of people who think it looks too much like a car.



But a test drive might just make you fall in love with it enough to turn it into your next daily driver.