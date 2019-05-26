'Terminator: Dark Fate' recreates the 'T2' semi-truck chase

One of the best scenes in Terminator 2: Judgement Day features Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator, Sarah Connor, and John Connor packed in a Chevy pickup furiously trying to escape a maniacally motivated T-1000 driving a semi-truck. It's one of the '90s most classic car chases. So classic, in fact, that the newest movie in the series, Terminator: Dark Fate, will recreate it.
Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for Dark Fate this week, and we were met with a wonderful automotive nugget. Linda Hamilton has returned to her role as Sarah Connor, and in the film, she drives an 80-Series Toyota Land Cruiser. The J80 naturally looks a little beat up, but an add-on roof rack and an aftermarket brush guard make an already sweet ride that much cooler.
To some, the Toyota won't even be the best part of the trailer. Connor shows up in the Land Cruiser because she's attempting to rescue new characters Grace the cyborg (Mackenzie Davis), and Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) from an upgraded T-1000 (Gabriel Luna) who's been chasing them down in a massive snow plow. Sound familiar? We've included the T2 scene below for comparison.
Beyond that, the trailer also shows a fight scene in what appears to be an automotive production plant. We can't confirm it's the first time that's happened, but it's certainly a rarity to see that on film. Check out the full trailer and stay tuned for the James Cameron-produced movie November 1, 2019.
