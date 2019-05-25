This electric mountain cart allows those with disabilities to go offroad

May 25th 2019 at 6:00PM
Transcript: This cart lets you traverse off-road while comfortably sitting down. EV4 Mountain Cart is an accessibility vehicle for anyone wishing to offroad. The Mountain Cart frame is made from aviation grade aluminum. It has four pneumatic shock absorbers, hydraulic disc brakes, and independent suspension. Mountain Cart has a top speed of 25 mph and a 50-mile max range when fully charged. It uses a 36-volt Li-ion battery. Mountain Cart weighs 187 pounds with the battery, and the front rack can hold up to 44 pounds.
