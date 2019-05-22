2020 BMW X5 M50i and X7 M50i get some of that 8 Series love

Last week BMW revealed it would soon start sliding the N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 from the 8 Series into the 5 Series as the M550i. You know what they say about the goose and the gander, right? So it should come as no surprise that the 2020 X5 and X7 will take advantage of the same upgrade, becoming the all-wheel drive X5 M50i and X7 M50i. The same 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque make the transition, a 67-hp and 74-lb-ft bump over the previous top trims for both models.



(That's a previous trim shown above; BMW is releasing photos of the M50i variants later today.)



As M Performance variants, M Performance parts and tuning are part of the package, such as the M Sport differential, two-piece brake rotors and blue M calipers, and M Sport exhaust. Both SUVs stick with their stock suspensions: Adaptive M Suspension on the X5 M50i, air suspension on the X7 M50i. The X5 M50i comes with two-color, 20-inch, M Star-spoke wheels with 275/45 all-season run-flat tires, and top speed is electronically limited to 130 miles per hour when wearing those shoes.



Two optional wheel packages fit either 21-inch wheels on run-flat performance rubber, 275/40 in front and 315/35 in back, or 22-inch wheels on non-run-flat performance rubber, 275/35 front and 315/30 in back. The larger wheels and stickier tires crank the limited top speed to 155 mph. BMW said the X5 M50i does the 60-mph dash in 4.1 seconds, a half-second faster than the X5 xDrive 50i.



Standard hoops on the X7 M50i are 22-inch Cerium Grey M V-spoke wheels, shod in performance run-flat tires, 275/40 in front and 315/35 out back. Two optional packages sign on here, too, either 21- or 22-inch wheels in Orbit Grey or Black, the smaller of which get dressed in 285/45 all-season run-flat tires. The X7 completes the sprint to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, cutting 0.7 seconds off the X7 xDrive50i time.



Visually, both models breathe through larger lower front intakes, sharper edges define the rocker panels, a number of trim pieces come in BMW Individual high-gloss Shadowline trim and Cerium Grey, and the door sills display an illuminated "M50i." The cabins get M leather steering wheels, gear selectors with the M logo, and Vernasca perforated leather with contrasting stitching. The X5 M50i 'makes do' with an Anthracite headliner, the X7 M50i steps up to an Alcantara Anthracite headliner.



The damage: $83,145 for the X5 M50i, $100,595 for X7 M50i, those prices including the $995 destination charge. That's a $6,400 premium over the X5 xDrive50i, and a $7,000 surcharge compared to the X7 xDrive50i. Production begins this August, but we're sure BMW dealers will be happy to take your orders forthwith.