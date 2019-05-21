2021 Ford F-150 Super Cab spied for the first time

The next-generation Ford F-150 started showing up in spy shots a couple weeks ago wearing subtle but noticeable changes. Those couple batches only showed the big Crew Cab, though. In these latest spy photos we get our first look at the Super Cab.
It's worth noting the rear door design remains consistent with Ford's current implementation. This means it'll continue to be hinged from the rear, and open via a handle revealed by opening the front door. The design has its advantages and disadvantages versus a traditional short rear door.
The headlight design/signature is partially visible in some of these photos, too. It's difficult to tell much from the projectors other than the LED style. A vertical stack design is visible, but we assume Ford will make some rather obvious changes to differentiate it from the current truck. Time will tell, as Ford eventually peels the camouflage back on this truck.
A second F-150 pictured here is a big Crew Cab with four full-size doors. This particular truck looks like a lower-spec model, as it's sporting old-style halogen bulbs. Just like the other truck and the ones before it, Ford has that neat roof spoiler tacked on. Nothing about these trucks indicate any revolutionary styling changes. We're fine with that, because the F-150 is one of the better looking full-size trucks on the market today. However, massive powertrain changes are coming for some versions of the F-150, as a hybrid and fully-electric version of the truck are confirmed to debut for this next-generation.
