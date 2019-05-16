Official

Here's the new Ford Focus ST wagon, unavailable in the U.S.

It's a 280-horsepower manual turbo wagon.

May 16th 2019 at 1:01PM
  • 2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon
  • Image Credit: Ford Europe
  • Image Credit: Ford Europe
  • Image Credit: Ford Europe
Here's a memento from the market where Ford builds something else than just crossovers and Mustangs: a fast Focus wagon, for European customers. Ford just pulled the covers off the new Focus ST wagon, and it's even available with a manual gearbox. Somewhere in America, there's a customer who'd really want one of these. Maybe even two customers.

There are two powertrain options for the ST wagon, and the hotter one is the 2.3-liter Ecoboost with 280 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. There's even a diesel ST variant with a 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine, which makes a decent 190 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, putting it at a slight torque disadvantage compared to the EcoBoost. As for the gearbox options, the gasoline-powered ST is available with a seven-speed automatic, while the diesel is manual only. All are front-wheel drive.

Pricing-wise, the Focus ST Wagon comes close to the Mustang in the UK, for example. The 2.3 Ecoboost wagon is priced at the equivalent of $42,350. British buyers can opt for a similarly engined Mustang with a few more horses thrown in for roughly $48,240. For comparison, the ST diesel is a little cheaper at just over $39,000, and – since it makes sense to mention, the V8 Mustang GT starts at $54,800.

The ST hatchback is markedly cheaper than the wagon, roughly $40,960. But there's still plenty of pluses to entice in ST wagon buyers, as the wagon gets the same limited-slip front differential as well as rev-matching and different drive modes for the occasional dynamic driving experience. And there's just something about a fast, manual wagon in a flashy color, like Ford's Perfomance Blue or Tropical Orange, as pictured.
  • Image Credit: Ford Europe
