Two-tone Final Collector's Edition says goodbye to gas-powered Smart cars

As it prepares to completely shut the book on its gasoline era and switch to electric powertrains, Smart wanted to send its current offerings out in style. Smart has announced the Fortwo Cabrio Final Collector's Edition, a collaboration with Brabus designed by Konstantin Grcic. Only 21 special-edition cars will be made.
Starting in 2020, all Smart cars will be electric (at least outside of North America) but for the past two decades, the company's primary method of propulsion has been gas-fed internal combustion engines. Smart wants to celebrate this one last time with special-edition cars that focus on the theme of 21. The Smart brand has officially been around for 21 years, and thus, the final 21 gas-powered cars will get unique 21-branded makeovers. For this assignment, Daimler called upon industrial designer Konstantin Grcic.
"#21 commemorates something special, celebrating 21 years of Smart," Grcic said in a press release. "For me, it also symbolizes much of what being 21 is about: being free, breaking boundaries, breaking out, showing your rebellious side. The Final Collector's Edition brings this essential idea to life as we take our leave of a piece of automotive history."
The rebellious side of Grcic is immediately seen on the collector Smart. The car has a two-tone yellow and black design, which smart says is an homage to the first-generation Smart. Even the wheels match, with yellow up front and black in the rear. The car is also branded with a graffiti-style #21 decal on the door beneath the handle.
Inside, the Wiz Khalifa colorway continues, with abundant yellow accents on the top of the dashboard, the door panels, the steering wheel, the floor mats and one of the seats (yes, just one). Finishing touches include several special-edition indicators such as a "#21" label on the gear shifter, "One of 21" written on the parking brake handle, and "Final Collector's Edition" on the floor mats.
Smart has not indicated how much the special-edition models will cost, how they will be distributed, or when they will release.
