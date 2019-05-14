Porsche Taycan interior spied uncovered, keeping close to concept

A member of the TaycanForum caught glimpses of the interior of Porsche's coming electric sedan. From these views of the Taycan driver's and the passenger's side, the signs look good for what we'll see in production. The deep-future design from the Mission E concept at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show is gone. However, the prototype forms closely follow those of the handsome interior in the Mission E Cross Turismo concept shown at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
We don't get the dashboard enclosing the front passengers, the long flying buttress splitting the cabin lengthwise, the buttress-mounted screen, and the plane-thruster shaped gear lever from the Mission E. The digital gauge cluster and screen-filled instrument look lifted straight from the Mission E Cross Turismo, though, right down to the narrow vents at the edges. Three gauges in the cluster flanked by text displays appear to fill the usable screen, and will undoubtedly be configurable. The power button sits to the left of the steering wheel, below what looks like a touch panel with a column of icons to control lighting.
The Cross Turismo concept had another screen in the center console, which does not appear to be the case on the prototype. But notice the analog clock atop the instrument panel, a marker for the optional Sport Chrono package. The question is what kind of performance treat this will unlock on an electric Porsche.
With the Taycan's production debut scheduled for September, we don't expect much to change from what we can see now. Customer cars should reach owners by the end of the year in Germany, with other markets to follow. In the U.S., we expect the entry-level trim to cost around $90,000.
We don't get the dashboard enclosing the front passengers, the long flying buttress splitting the cabin lengthwise, the buttress-mounted screen, and the plane-thruster shaped gear lever from the Mission E. The digital gauge cluster and screen-filled instrument look lifted straight from the Mission E Cross Turismo, though, right down to the narrow vents at the edges. Three gauges in the cluster flanked by text displays appear to fill the usable screen, and will undoubtedly be configurable. The power button sits to the left of the steering wheel, below what looks like a touch panel with a column of icons to control lighting.
The Cross Turismo concept had another screen in the center console, which does not appear to be the case on the prototype. But notice the analog clock atop the instrument panel, a marker for the optional Sport Chrono package. The question is what kind of performance treat this will unlock on an electric Porsche.
With the Taycan's production debut scheduled for September, we don't expect much to change from what we can see now. Customer cars should reach owners by the end of the year in Germany, with other markets to follow. In the U.S., we expect the entry-level trim to cost around $90,000.