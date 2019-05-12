This BMW i8 Roadster is the new Formula E Safety Car

BMW has shown the new official safety car for the Formula E championship. Unveiled at the Yacht Club de Monaco, the safety car is based on a BMW i8 Roadster that has gone through some modifications.
With its design partially based on the fixed-head i8 Coupé Formula E Safety Car shown earlier, the roadster is rather more striking in its appearance. That's largely due to the windshield-replacing aero screen, which dominates the car's looks. BMW says the vehicle's center of gravity is 15 millimeters lower, and that no major structural modifications were needed in the customization, as the Roadster is reportedly stiff enough for safety car duty.
The aerodynamics package has been tailored for the occasion, with a front splitter and a rear wing, and above the latter stands the light bar. The brakes are M Carbon Ceramic and the car benefits from the addition of an FIA-approved roll bar – just in case. BMW says the i8 Roadster is the world's first open-cockpit Safety Car, too.
It's probably down to personal taste which Formula E safety car looks cooler: the aero-screen i8 Roadster, or the i8 Coupé. Other BMW models in use include i3s as race director cars, and the medical car is a BMW 530e.
