Jon Olsson completes convertible G-Class 4x4 squared with a safari top

After letting his followers choose which supercar he should buy, Jon Olsson returned to his trusty Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared to make yet another alteration. This time, he gave the G-Wagon a safari look with a new black soft top.
Last year, Olsson took matters into his own hands when he realized his massively tall 4x4 couldn't fit into his garage or any public parking structures. So, as any level-headed problem-solving person would do, he eliminated the issue by chopping off the top.
After building a backyard mechanic's Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Olsson never created a new top of any sort. It was open air or nothing, which brought new issues such as dealing with unpredictable weather. This prompted Olsson to change the car yet again, creating a versatile top that still fit in the required parking locations.
The result is the ride you see here, a matte satin white brute. The top is black, with rollable plastic windows, and it supposedly can be put down in a matter of minutes.
As part of the makeover, the G-Class also received white interior accents and completely new seats in the front and rear. Olsson previously sat in an uncomfortable position to see beneath the custom windshield line, so the seats were swapped for a lower and more comfortable setup.
Check out all the details and see the car in motion in the video above.
