EZRaider HD4 is a military grade off-roading vehicle

It navigates through sand, mud, and snow

May 9th 2019 at 5:39PM
Transcript: A military grade off-roading vehicle. The EZRaider HD4 is an electric 4x4 designed to go anywhere. It began as a military vehicle to help soldiers carrying heavy loads. DSRaider is now expanding the use case to civilians. Marketing the EZRaider for farming, sports, and recreational use. EZRaider HD4 can navigate through sand, mud, and snow. It can even climb up and down stairs. EZRaider HD4 can be fully charged in 2.5 to 5 hours and gets up to 50 miles of range on a single charge. You can add a cart attachment for cargo. No word yet on pricing for the EZRaider HD4.
Share This Photo X