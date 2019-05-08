This grappling system can stop speeding vehicles in their tracks

The long arm of the law just got a little longer

May 8th 2019 at 6:34PM
Transcript: Stop speeding vehicles in their tracks. This system was designed to stop dangerous drivers from running away from the police. The Grappler Police Bumper is a non-lethal system that deploys grappling tires. When the system deploys, a tether wraps around the tire immobilizing the wheel. Once the wheel is entangled it cannot be released. The operator can either pull the vehicle or release the tether line. When the vehicle is no longer in motion, law enforcement can move in to make an arrest.
