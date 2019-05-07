Mercedes prepping a GLE 580 with the GLS' 483-hp mild-hybrid V8?

CarBuzz stopped by a Mercedes-Benz dealer, and a salesperson gave the outlet a peek behind the curtain. An order sheet revealed a model called the GLE 580, which would be a new entry into the carmaker's mid-sized SUV lineup. Mercedes unveiled the new GLS-Class with a GLS 580 trim at the New York Auto Show, featuring a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque before the 48-volt EQ Boost technology contributes 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft in short bursts.
That's the first time the brand has used the numeric 580. The same 4.0-liter V8 in the S-Class sedan, without hybrid assistance, gets the designation 560.
Based on the order sheet CarBuzz saw, the assumption is that the powertrain from the full-sized family hauler will soon migrate from the father to the son. So far, Mercedes has only announced two engines arriving with the GLE to dealerships in spring. The GLE 350 downsizes to a turbocharged four-cylinder with 255 hp and 273 lb-ft, the GLE 450 comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six making 362 hp and 369 lb-ft.
We know two AMG models are on the way eventually. The GLE 53 will come with the same 3.0-liter inline-six from the GLE 450, tuned to produce 429 hp and 384 lb-ft. Assuming a GLE 580 comes with the same tune as the GLS 580, the series production model would slot above the GLE 53, adding 54 hp and a colossal 132 lb-ft of torque even before the EQ Boost gets to work. The GLE 63 is predicted to get something like 600 horsepower, which would be a 50-hp increase over the present GLE 63.
At the moment, the 2020 GLE 450 commands $62,145. The 2019 GLE 63 costs $104,045, and the 2020 will certainly go up. Putting two more models in that spread would provide handy stair steps to climb that $42,000 gap. It's expected that Mercedes will announce the GLE 580 later this year as a 2020 model.
