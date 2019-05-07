McLaren GT teased again, this time with a reveal date

About a month ago, we got our first look at the McLaren GT in the form of official photos of a camouflaged car. Now McLaren has released another teaser of an undisguised car in dark lighting. The teaser does still hide a lot of the car, but it's not as onerous as many other automaker teasers. And being a video, it's a little more interesting to see.
We get a nice look at details of the tail end. The slim LED taillights are buried within a huge vent panel. The panel fits the curves of the car nicely. And when we get a profile shot, we can see that this McLaren is much more subdued than its more sporting counterparts. The scoops and vents are all smaller and kept close to the body lines. The body itself is low and rather long. This is likely to provide plenty of interior and cargo space.
The teaser also finally gives us a reveal date. The car will be shown on the morning of May 15. So be sure to come back that day for the photos and details. In press materials so far, McLaren has highlighted the car's low weight. It will probably be propelled by another version of McLaren's twin-turbo V8, and it may have some level of electrification. We've also heard that there will be enough room for two sets of golf clubs, so it will be practical as a GT.
