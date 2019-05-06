This autonomous emergency response vehicle could save lives

It's a 6x6 all-terrain beast

May 6th 2019 at 5:41PM
Transcript: Autonomous emergency response vehicle. This concept is designed to respond faster than first responders. Advanced Necessities Transporter or ANT is a 6x6 all-terrain beast. FeroX created ANT to send medical supplies, cargo, food, and water to disaster areas. It can transform and attach itself to cargo that needs to be transported. The ANT concept can be piloted, remote controlled, or operate autonomously. The all-terrain wheels are connected to an independent wheel suspension system. Allowing it to traverse obstacles without limitations. What do you think of autonomous vehicles responding to emergencies?
Share This Photo X