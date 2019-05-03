Swagtron Swagcycle has the greatest name of any electric bike

Transcript: The Swagtron Swagcycle is a tiny electric bike. It uses a 36v battery and a 250-watt motor and has a top speed of 10 mph. It can fully charge in 2.5 hours and has a 10-mile range. The 29 pound folding bike can hold up to 264 lbs. A handlebar display lets you check battery life, turn on the headlight, and honk the horn. Equipped with a micro usb charging port so you can even charge a device while you ride. Currently on Amazon for $399.00.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
