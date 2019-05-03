Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit packs the 797-horsepower Hellcat Redeye engine

When the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk launched we were stunned that it featured both the 707-horsepower Hellcat engine and all-wheel drive. But SRT has one-upped itself with a custom Durango for the One Lap of America motorsports event. It's called the Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit — nicknamed "Speed Trap" — and it has the 797-horsepower Hellcat Redeye engine, and it still has all-wheel drive!
Besides the 90-horsepower advantage over the stock Trackhawk, the Durango SRT Pursuit race SUV gets improved handling via concept lowering springs and 11-inch wide wheels with 305-mm wide tires that are shared with the Challenger Hellcat Widebody. It has improved stopping ability from 15.75-inch brake rotors up front with 6-piston calipers, and 13.78-inch rotors with four-piston calipers. This is the same kind of setup as the Trackhawk uses. Oddly enough, Dodge left the factory heated and cooled front seats, but removed the two rear rows of seats for weight savings. The Durango also gets a roll cage and racing harness. The finishing touches include a cat-back exhaust and the low-profile police light bar and paint scheme.
Now before you ask, there don't appear to be plans to put a Redeye-powered Durango into production. With that being said, the company clearly has the capability to mate that engine to an all-wheel-drive system, and it would be hard to imagine the company not capitalizing on that. Even if the powertrain didn't make it to a Durango, it would seem like a great complement to the existing Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, or even an updated version of it. Hint, hint, wink, wink, FCA.
