Fiat Chrysler completes sale of Magneti Marelli

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles completed its sale of components maker Magneti Marelli to CK Holdings Co., Ltd., the holding company of Calsonic Kansei Corporation. The Japanese parts supplier paid $6.5 billion (5.8 billion euros), which is a bit less than the $7.1 billion deal that was initially announced in October of 2018. According to Reuters, the price was adjusted based on Magneti Marelli's estimated financial position as of the closing date.



The influx of cash allowed FCA to offer a special cash distribution to its shareholders for the first time in a decade. At €1.30 per share, the payout corresponds to a total distribution of approximately €2 billion. The dividend will pay out on May 30.



"FCA remains committed to Magneti Marelli, with the new company continuing as a key supplier," FCA CEO Mike Manley said in a statement. "This sale also recognizes the full strategic value of Magneti Marelli, improving our financial position, delivering value to our shareholders and allowing us to enhance our focus on our core product portfolio."