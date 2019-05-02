2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 regular cab pricing starts under $30,000

The 2019 Chevy Silverado full-size pickup truck finally has a regular-cab version available, and we now know it's the cheapest version of the pickup. It starts at $29,895, which is $3,900 less than the entry-level four-door extended cab model. It's also only $100 more than last year's base trim regular-cab Silverado 1500.
Unlike the previous regular-cab Silverado, the 2019 model is extremely limited in trims and configurations. The short-bed option is gone, leaving just the long bed. The only trim is the WT (for Work Truck), and engine choices are restricted to the 4.3-liter V6 and the 5.3-liter V8 with simpler Active Fuel Management cylinder deactivation rather than the constantly shifting Dynamic Fuel Management System. Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive are both still available. All powertrains also come with only a 3.42 rear axle ratio, whereas the old model also had 3.08 and 3.23 ratio options.
Compared with the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 regular cab models, the Chevy is slightly more expensive. The Ram starts at $29,090, and the Ford starts at $29,750. Thought these are prices for the short bed option that the Chevy doesn't offer. Choosing a similar long bed bumps the Ford's price above the Chevy's at $30,050. The Ram doesn't charge extra for a long bed, so it remains cheaper. It's worth noting that the Ram is still the old model, not the redesigned one for 2019.
Both the Ram and the Ford offer a little more variety in powertrains. The Ram offers two axle ratios for both the V6 and the V8. Ford offers three engines, the naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6, 5.0-liter V8 and turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 on the short-bed, regular-cab F-150, and adds the turbocharged 3.5-liter engine option for the long-bed version. Ford has a variety of axle ratios, but availability varies depending on engine choice. Like the Chevy, rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive are available on every engine option.
Unlike the previous regular-cab Silverado, the 2019 model is extremely limited in trims and configurations. The short-bed option is gone, leaving just the long bed. The only trim is the WT (for Work Truck), and engine choices are restricted to the 4.3-liter V6 and the 5.3-liter V8 with simpler Active Fuel Management cylinder deactivation rather than the constantly shifting Dynamic Fuel Management System. Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive are both still available. All powertrains also come with only a 3.42 rear axle ratio, whereas the old model also had 3.08 and 3.23 ratio options.
Compared with the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 regular cab models, the Chevy is slightly more expensive. The Ram starts at $29,090, and the Ford starts at $29,750. Thought these are prices for the short bed option that the Chevy doesn't offer. Choosing a similar long bed bumps the Ford's price above the Chevy's at $30,050. The Ram doesn't charge extra for a long bed, so it remains cheaper. It's worth noting that the Ram is still the old model, not the redesigned one for 2019.
Both the Ram and the Ford offer a little more variety in powertrains. The Ram offers two axle ratios for both the V6 and the V8. Ford offers three engines, the naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6, 5.0-liter V8 and turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 on the short-bed, regular-cab F-150, and adds the turbocharged 3.5-liter engine option for the long-bed version. Ford has a variety of axle ratios, but availability varies depending on engine choice. Like the Chevy, rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive are available on every engine option.