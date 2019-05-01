Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SVP Concept is the offroad Mitsu we want

The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SVP Concept just debuted at the Commercial Vehicle Show in the U.K. For those unaware of the Shogun Sport's origins, it's a Mitsubishi Triton-based SUV with truck-like off-road capability. This concept raises the bar for what's possible with this big SUV when the terrain gets rough.
Mitsubishi and some aftermarket suppliers have given the truck some impressive modifications. For one, it has a 40 mm wider track and new offroad suspension. Walkinshaw Performance Limited and Koni both helped with new components and the suspension tuning. BF Goodrich all-terrain tires wrap new Predator 18-inch off-road wheels with a red outer rim design. Then to give the sides of the Shogun Sport more clearance while rock crawling, Mitsubishi fitted raised side steps finished in black.
Other trail-ready add-ons include the big LED light bar and rally-style PIAA driving lamps on the grille. Mitsubishi has changed up the design a bit by adding a new colored grille, massive decal package and a big hatch lid badge. The interior gets a few new bits like heavier bolstered seats, red LED mood lighting and special patterns used throughout.
Of course, we don't get the Shogun Sport in the United States. This concept happens to use Mitsubishi's 2.4-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder, which makes 181 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. Mitsubishi has recently talked about a return to trucks in America, but nothing certain is in the pipeline for now. Meanwhile, we just got our first look at Mitsubishi's smallest new crossover yesterday, the 2020 Outlander Sport.
Mitsubishi and some aftermarket suppliers have given the truck some impressive modifications. For one, it has a 40 mm wider track and new offroad suspension. Walkinshaw Performance Limited and Koni both helped with new components and the suspension tuning. BF Goodrich all-terrain tires wrap new Predator 18-inch off-road wheels with a red outer rim design. Then to give the sides of the Shogun Sport more clearance while rock crawling, Mitsubishi fitted raised side steps finished in black.
Other trail-ready add-ons include the big LED light bar and rally-style PIAA driving lamps on the grille. Mitsubishi has changed up the design a bit by adding a new colored grille, massive decal package and a big hatch lid badge. The interior gets a few new bits like heavier bolstered seats, red LED mood lighting and special patterns used throughout.
Of course, we don't get the Shogun Sport in the United States. This concept happens to use Mitsubishi's 2.4-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder, which makes 181 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. Mitsubishi has recently talked about a return to trucks in America, but nothing certain is in the pipeline for now. Meanwhile, we just got our first look at Mitsubishi's smallest new crossover yesterday, the 2020 Outlander Sport.