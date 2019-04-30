This off-roading skateboard allows you to "surf the earth"

Transcript: Track1 is a 100% electric all-terrain skateboard created by Flux Design company. The Track1 is meant to be used to explore new terrain and "surfing the earth." The electric motor is controlled wirelessly by a remote. Two large all-terrain tires sit in front while the track system sits in the back. Flux says its track system is lightweight and strong. The patent is still pending. Track1 can be used in sand, mud, gravel, and snow. And there is a handlebar for stability and comfort during longer rides. Where would you go with the Track1?