Porsche 911 GT2 RS does it again, sets Road America lap record

Porsche's gotten so good at breaking lap records in its race and production cars that one detects a certain ennui in this latest feat. A 143-word press release was all facts, no frills in announcing that David Donohue flogged a 911 GT2 RS around Road America in record time for a production car: 2:15.17. A quartet of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs provided the rubber that met the road. How many laps did Porsche say it took to set the mark? Two laps (insert maniacal laugh here). In case you were wondering, two laps is not enough time to get through one play of Moccasin Creek's "Kickin' Ass and Takin' Names."
The Road America site doesn't list fast laps for production cars, so we're not certain which record fell. The best we can tell, Dodge SRT set the former benchmark in 2011 a Gen IV Viper, crossing the line in 2:20.00 with factory racer Kuno Wittmer at the wheel. For some reason, the Gen V Viper's circuit of America in 2016 to break records at 13 tracks didn't include Road America.
However, an amateur effort last October beat the Viper's time with ... a 911 GT2 RS. Steve Dimakos, who owns the 700-hp street-legal car and a 991.1 GT3 Cup car, wanted to see which would be faster around Road America. Professional driver Bryan Sellers, a pilot for the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini team that won the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech GTD class, helmed both cars. His time in the GT2 RS: 2:17.04.
Porsche's factory Road America accolade comes one month after the carmaker pulled the same trick with the same car at Road Atlanta. Both efforts were recorded with the VBOX Video HD2 system and Racelogic staffers on hand. Just for fun — because what else is there to do when you break a record in two laps? — Porsche put the GT3 RS to the test as well, with a best time of 2:18.57. That time took "a few laps."
