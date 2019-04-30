Chevrolet issues Trax recall due to detaching control arms

Chevrolet this month issued a recalled that affects more than 100,000 owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Trax crossovers, and the reason conjures scenes from "Final Destination 13." Chevrolet discovered that the lower control arms could partially detach from the vehicle and cause a crash.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign description, "a joint in one or both of the front lower control arms may have been improperly welded." That means the welds could potentially break, which would cause the control arm to separate and the front wheel to point away from the vehicle. It's most likely the joint would break or crack while the car is motion, which would inherently put the occupants at major risk.
The danger of a poorly assembled joint only comes with certain Traxes, not all, but the recall is not small. In total, 112,958 vehicles need to be examined. General Motors dealers will inspect both sides of the suspension on affected cars, and if they notice any faults, the lower control arms will be replaced for free as necessary.
Owners can read more on NHTSA's website or call GM customer service at 1-800-222-1020. The recall reference number for GM is A182202370.
