Toyota built a mini Nurburgring replica in Japan for itself

Toyota just finished and opened a proving grounds facility in Japan with a Nürburgring-inspired racetrack as one of the main events at the complex.
"Based on long experience of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which is famous throughout the world for its grueling driving conditions, Toyota has designed an exacting test course that takes advantage of local topography and features a roughly 75-meter change in elevation between its highest and lowest points, as well as a wide range of curves and corners."
Now, the test track isn't as long as the Nürburgring at only 3.3 miles in length, but Toyota was serious about trying to mimic the conditions. The whole course winds through a 2.5-mile wooded area filled with hills and elevation changes.
Akio Toyoda said this in a statement about the test track: "With the aim of making ever-better cars, we have continued to make various efforts in 'feeling the road' and 'conversing with cars' through driving tests around the world. With the replication of severe driving conditions at the new test course, we intend to thoroughly hone every one of our models and develop the types of cars that epitomize the true joy of driving."
Those are heady words for Toyota. The company has been serious about making its cars more fun to drive as of late, and this is one more example of that intention. This track is set to be a part of a larger complex that has various simulations of other roads around the world, in addition to a high-speed test track. It's said to have cost $2.68 billion to build, and while the Toyota Nürburgring is operational now, the entire facility will be ready in 2023.
It's hard to tell much from the limited photography provided, but the aerial shot definitely reminds us of the rolling German forests at the Nürburgring. Now let's just hope Toyota follows through and gives us even more engaging cars to drive.
"Based on long experience of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which is famous throughout the world for its grueling driving conditions, Toyota has designed an exacting test course that takes advantage of local topography and features a roughly 75-meter change in elevation between its highest and lowest points, as well as a wide range of curves and corners."
Now, the test track isn't as long as the Nürburgring at only 3.3 miles in length, but Toyota was serious about trying to mimic the conditions. The whole course winds through a 2.5-mile wooded area filled with hills and elevation changes.
Akio Toyoda said this in a statement about the test track: "With the aim of making ever-better cars, we have continued to make various efforts in 'feeling the road' and 'conversing with cars' through driving tests around the world. With the replication of severe driving conditions at the new test course, we intend to thoroughly hone every one of our models and develop the types of cars that epitomize the true joy of driving."
Those are heady words for Toyota. The company has been serious about making its cars more fun to drive as of late, and this is one more example of that intention. This track is set to be a part of a larger complex that has various simulations of other roads around the world, in addition to a high-speed test track. It's said to have cost $2.68 billion to build, and while the Toyota Nürburgring is operational now, the entire facility will be ready in 2023.
It's hard to tell much from the limited photography provided, but the aerial shot definitely reminds us of the rolling German forests at the Nürburgring. Now let's just hope Toyota follows through and gives us even more engaging cars to drive.