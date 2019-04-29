This Learjet fuselage was completely transformed into a luxury limo

It's large, loud, and street legal

Apr 29th 2019 at 5:32PM
Transcript: Why fly a jet when you can drive one? This luxury jet was completely transformed into a promotional luxury limo. Limo-Jet is made from a Learjet fuselage and is powered by a V8 Vortec gas engine. It was designed to be an "attention grabber." The 17,000 watt sound system is perfect for promotional events. Limo-Jet is 42 feet long 12 feet longer than a standard limo. It seats 8 passengers comfortably. sitting on four 28-inch wheels Limo-Jet is street legal.
