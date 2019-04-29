Featured

These classic Jeep Gladiator pickups will get you noticed at Cars and Coffee

Take your pick of these eBay finds: orange, blue, or green?

Apr 29th 2019
As its brand's first proper fullsize pickup truck, the Jeep Gladiator holds a special place in history. And now that the badge has been reborn as a Wrangler-based mid-sizer, our wandering minds naturally can't help but wistfully remember the classics that got us here. So we put on our best pair of rose-tinted glasses, fired up the ol' eBay search engine, and ended up with the three vintage beasts you see here.

Up first is an orange example from 1966. It's priced at $17,900 and powered by 350-cubic-inch V8 crate engine mated up to a 4-speed manual transmission. It's a 4x4, naturally, with beefy 3/4-ton axles and meaty off-road tires. It's most definitely not stock, but its brand-new orange paint is sure to attract plenty of attention.

This purple '67 Gladiator for $23,900 has been kept a little closer to the way it left the factory, and it's got the original numbers-matching AMC 327 V8 underhood. It's painted in a shade that Jeep apparently calls Cobalt Blue, but it looks a bit purplish to us. Either way, it's definitely going to stand out at the local Cars and Coffee.

And finally there's this green Gladiator from 1972. While the other two trucks show lower mileage on their odometers, this one apparently comes with documentation to show that its 86,000 miles are original. The green exterior displays a few battle scars, but it still shows nicely in pictures, the black interior has been refinished, and it's listed for $15,900. That makes it the least expensive of the three, though the omission of the tailgate is unfortunate.

All three of these trucks are from the same seller and, best we can tell, located in Denver. Take a look at all three and let us know which one you'd choose. We're leaning green.

