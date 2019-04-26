ETC

Dirt cheap: Jeep Gladiator lease offer is $143/month

Jeep expects an astonishing residual value of around 90 percent

Apr 26th 2019 at 5:52PM
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • Image Credit: Jeep
Leases are complicated to understand — there's money factor, capitalized cost, fees, taxes, and residual values to consider. So while the real-world month-to-month cost for you isn't always easy to understand, the basics of a new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport lease is easy: It'll be relatively cheap. Like, $143 per month (estimated) before fees, with 10 percent down, for 24 months.

Note that we said before fees. The actual out-of-pocket cost will vary. But whatever it is, the important thing is that it's the super-high residual value that's making it generally inexpensive. This specific lease is for 24 months, which is relatively short. When you lease, you're essentially renting the vehicle — what you pay is the difference between what it costs new and what it costs at the end of the lease — depreciation. After two years, the Gladiator is expected to retain close to 90 percent of its value, a phenomenal number. That means you're paying 10 percent of the cost of the vehicle, plus fees, over 24 months.

This is because the Gladiator is expected to be worth a lot even as a used vehicle. Dealers will surely be able to cash in turning around off-lease Gladiators, too. It's sort of a win-win for everyone except the person trying to get a great deal on an off-lease Gladiator.

Going to a different trim level or lease term will change the monthly cost of the lease, as will negotiating to a different "cap cost." But it's clear that the Gladiator's unusually high residual value is going to be a benefit for folks looking to lease the popular Wrangler-based pickup.
Featured Gallery2020 Jeep Gladiator: First Drive
2020 Jeep Gladiator 2020 Jeep Gladiator 2020 Jeep Gladiator 2020 Jeep Gladiator 2020 Jeep Gladiator 2020 Jeep Gladiator 2020 Jeep Gladiator 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator Information

Jeep Gladiator
Share This Photo X