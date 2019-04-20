Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

This amazing aerial fireworks display will blow your mind

The footage is mesmerizing

Apr 20th 2019 at 1:27PM
Transcript: At the 2019 Avalon Airshow, a Scandinavian Catwalk aircraft fitted with fireworks and lasers stole the show. The footage is mesmerizing. The dazzling fireworks and laser light show combined with the stunning aerial maneuvers was set to the soundtrack of Darude's "Sandstorm." See more from the Avalon Airshow 2019 at the HD Melbourne Aviation YouTube page.
