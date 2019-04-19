2019 New York Auto Show Special | Autoblog Podcast #577

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Green Editor John Beltz Snyder, who was reporting from the floor of the 2019 New York Auto Show. To kick off this special episode, Greg surprises John with the Editors' Picks from the show. Then they talk about some of the other interesting items on stage in the Javitz Center, and discuss the overall feel of the show, and where New York fits into today's auto show landscape. If you want to see all the cars they're talking about, and more, check out our 2019 New York Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery.
Autoblog Podcast #577
Rundown
Feedback
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
- 2019 New York Auto Show Editors' Picks
- Taking the pulse of the 2019 New York Auto Show
- 2020 Hyundai Venue
- 2020 Toyota Highlander
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
- 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
- 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
