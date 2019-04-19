Organize your keys with Keysmart

Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

Apr 19th 2019 at 6:34PM
Transcript: Keysmart classic accommodates up to 8 standard-sized keys. Attach your larger car keys or fob remotes with the included loop attachment. The compact body is built with aircraft grade aluminum and is stainless steel hardware. You can customize the key holder with various accessories. Like a bottle opener, usb drive, or nano torch flashlight. Comes in a variety of colors. Keysmart classic is currently $19.99 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
